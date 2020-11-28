ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

