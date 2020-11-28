Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter worth about $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

