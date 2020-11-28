Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

