Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada."

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APHA. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth about $6,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

