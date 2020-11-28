AO World’s (AOWDF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

AOWDF stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.06.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

