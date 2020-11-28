AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

