AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

