AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $37.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

