Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JMP Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

PLAN opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

