Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

