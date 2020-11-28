Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at FBN Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by FBN Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. FBN Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

