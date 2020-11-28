Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

