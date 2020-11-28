Analyzing Vista Gold (VGZ) & Its Peers

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vista Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vista Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 743 2851 2661 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Vista Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -11.97 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.98

Vista Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vista Gold peers beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

