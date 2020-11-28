Analyzing Energy Fuels (UUUU) & The Competition

Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Energy Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Energy Fuels Competitors -162.37% -3.57% -0.35%

This table compares Energy Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million -$37.98 million -5.03 Energy Fuels Competitors $1.40 billion -$35.98 million 10.98

Energy Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energy Fuels Competitors 414 1182 1292 42 2.33

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ competitors have a beta of 2.27, indicating that their average share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Fuels competitors beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

