Analyzing Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Cheniere Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.32 $601.44 million $4.72 20.51 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.52 $648.00 million ($0.57) -103.12

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atmos Energy. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atmos Energy and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cheniere Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $110.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. Cheniere Energy has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 21.32% 9.04% 3.91% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Cheniere Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

