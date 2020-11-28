Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $42.33

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

