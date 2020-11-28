Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $19.75

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE NLSN opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,596,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

