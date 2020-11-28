Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.1303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 77.26%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

