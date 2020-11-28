Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $43.19

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.