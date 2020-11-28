Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $43.19

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.19.
Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
