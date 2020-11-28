Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 50.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

GMAB opened at $37.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

