Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 212.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

