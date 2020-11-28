Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software comprises 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

