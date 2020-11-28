Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

