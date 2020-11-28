AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. AMS has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

