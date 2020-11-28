Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amphenol by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amphenol by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Insiders have sold a total of 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

