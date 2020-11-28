Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of Amkor Technology worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 207,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,980. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

