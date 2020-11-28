Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average is $238.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

