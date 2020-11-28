Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

