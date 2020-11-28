Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $193.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

