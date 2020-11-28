American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in American Woodmark by 54.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 57.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

