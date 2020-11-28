American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of American Tower worth $232,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $234.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

