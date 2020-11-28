American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.