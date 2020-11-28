Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

