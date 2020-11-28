Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 713.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

