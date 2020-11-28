Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Monday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

