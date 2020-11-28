Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIMC opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -192.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,632 shares of company stock worth $3,028,220. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 52.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

