Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ATUS opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $145,043,443. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

