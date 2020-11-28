Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Altice USA worth $246,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.