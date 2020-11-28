Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.88 ($57.50).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.45. Alstom SA has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

