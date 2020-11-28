AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

