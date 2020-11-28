AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,881 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Splunk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

