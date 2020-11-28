AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

