AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $706.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

