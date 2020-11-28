AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $97.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

