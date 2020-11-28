AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,207 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,897,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 238,446 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $85.72 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

