AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 51,959 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

