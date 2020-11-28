AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at $20,230,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,159. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.