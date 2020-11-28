AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,164 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

