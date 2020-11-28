AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

ALL opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

