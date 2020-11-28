AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

